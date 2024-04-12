Cotton University hosts media professionals for interactive programme in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Department of Mass Communication, Journalism and Media Studies at Cotton University orchestrated an engaging session with media experts, focusing on 'Media Writing and Nuances of Production'. The event, held today, also marked the release of print and audio-visual lab journals.

Distinguished figures including Pro Vice Chancellor of Cotton University, Prof. Ganesh Ch. Wary, Executive Editor of Amar Asom, Gautam Sharma, and Managing Editor of NB News, Ritusmin Sharma, graced the occasion, imparting invaluable insights to the eager students.

The event, with a dual objective of unveiling lab journals crafted by PG 2nd Semester students and facilitating an exchange with industry stalwarts for constructive feedback, commenced with the release of print lab journals 'Our Viewpoint' and 'Amar Mot', along with audio-visual lab journals 'The Mirror' and 'Daapon'.

In his address, Vice Chancellor Prof. Ganesh Ch. Wary commended the department's initiative, emphasizing its potential to nurture industry-ready professionals. Stressing the media's pivotal role in fostering democracy, he urged students to be proactive critics.

Executive Editor Gautam Sharma underscored the need for elevating Assam's journalism, aiming for the top spot nationwide. He provided valuable insights into writing nuances and news angles during the assessment of print lab journals.

Managing Editor Ritusmin Sharma delved into contemporary trends in news writing and presentation, advocating for diverse language skills to meet the demands of national media houses.

Dr. Sayanika Dutta, Head of the Department, extended a warm welcome, highlighting the significance of the 30th edition of lab journals, a tradition upheld by PG 2nd semester students.

The event garnered participation from faculty members of various departments and both undergraduate and postgraduate students, fostering a rich exchange of ideas and expertise.

