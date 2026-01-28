Cotton University hosts panel discussion on indigenous culinary

so ReadSTAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cotton University (CU) hosted a panel discussion on indigenous food systems on January 26, 2026, highlighting their role in climate resilience, nutrition and sustainable development. The event, titled “Indigenous Food Systems of Assam: Reclaiming, Reviving, and Reimagining Assam’s Food Heritage for a Sustainable Future”, brought together academics, climate experts and practitioners in Guwahati. Organized jointly by Cotton University and Azim Premji University with partner institutions, the discussion focused on how traditional food practices could address challenges posed by climate change and lifestyle-related health issues. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ramesh Ch Deka said Assam’s indigenous fermented foods played a vital role in health, immunity and nutritional security, and called for greater research and public awareness. Dr Rahul Mahanta, Director of the Centre for Clouds and Climate Change Research, said indigenous food systems functioned as effective climate adaptation strategies amid floods and ecological stress. Speakers from Azim Premji University and Cotton University stressed the need to integrate indigenous knowledge with modern policy and climate science.

