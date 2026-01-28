CM Sarma flays Rahul Gandhi for ‘disrespect’ to NE culture at R-Day reception

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X on Tuesday to criticize Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, stating that “times may change, but the attitude of the de facto supremo of the Congress party, Mr. Rahul Gandhi, regrettably appears unchanged.” He alleged that Gandhi’s refusal to wear the traditional patka at the Republic Day reception hosted by the President of India was “deeply insensitive and insulting” to the people of the North-East.

Following the CM’s remarks, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a press conference in Guwahati to echo the criticism. BJP spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi said that while the President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other dignitaries wore the traditional Assamese gamosa with respect, Rahul Gandhi stood apart, reinforcing a perception of disregard towards the region. “Such conduct explains why his party has lost the trust of the region and much of the country,” Gogoi said, demanding an immediate public apology from the Congress leader.

Gogoi also criticized Rahul Gandhi’s position as Leader of the Opposition, asserting that he had attained the role mainly due to his surname and had failed to uphold its dignity and responsibility. Gogoi referred to past remarks by Gandhi in 2022, when he allegedly limited India’s boundary to Gujarat and West Bengal, claiming such statements reflect Congress’ longstanding neglect of the North-East.

Additionally, the BJP spokesperson questioned the absence of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi from the state’s Republic Day celebrations, calling it a matter of serious concern.

Also Read: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya unfurls tricolour at Republic Day