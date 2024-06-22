International Day of Yoga Celebrated at Cotton University and Dispur College

Guwahati: The International Day of Yoga was celebrated at the Dr. T. Ao Indoor Stadium at Cotton University. The celebration was attended by the Vice Chancellor of the varsity, Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, Registrar Dr. Arindam Garg, Dean of Students’ Welfare Dr. Manjit Kr Bhattacharyya, DSW Dr. Prasanta Sarma, Finance Officer (i/c) Dr. Bandana Sarma, other officials, faculty members, and students of the university.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Deka emphasised the importance of yoga and urged everyone to make yoga a part of their everyday lives.

The meditative and yoga sessions were led by the yoga instructor of the varsity, Pratibha Teran, and attended by more than 100 participants, including officials, faculty members, staff, and students. The event was coordinated by Dr. Debajyoti Barooah, who was the convenor of the organising committee.

Meanwhile, Dispur College, in association with the Dispur College Yoga and Meditation Cell and under the aegis of IQAC, also celebrated 10th International Yoga Day. A one-day workshop on yoga meditation was organised on the occasion under the supervision of Dr. Mousumi Devi, convener of the yoga and meditation cell, where Dr. Anil Sarma, yoga therapist, yoga and meditation department, Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, demonstrated some yoga and meditation postures. The programme was inaugurated by Principal Dr. Navajyoti Bora by lighting the lamp. It was attended by teachers, non-teaching staff, and students of the college, a press release said.

