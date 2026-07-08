Crime Branch Summons Congress Leader Pawan Khera Again in Ongoing Investigation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Crime Branch of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate has issued a fresh notice to senior Congress leader Pawan Khera, directing him to appear before the investigating agency again on July 17 in connection with an ongoing investigation.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. Khera had earlier appeared before the Crime Branch for questioning in connection with Case No. 4/2026.

Following the earlier round of interrogation, the investigating agency served another notice asking the Congress leader to appear again and assist the probe. Police sources said the fresh summons forms part of the continuing investigation into the case registered on the basis of the complaint. Further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Guwahati: Crime Branch Summons Pawan Khera Again, Asks Him to Appear on July 3