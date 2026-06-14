Guwahati: Crime Branch Summons Pawan Khera Again, Asks Him to Appear on July 3

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Crime Branch of the Commissionerate of Police, Guwahati directed senior Congress leader Pawan Khera to appear before the investigating agency again on July 3, 2026, in connection with a case registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. Earlier, officials questioned Khera in connection with Case No. 4/2026 and subsequently issued him a fresh notice requiring his presence before the agency as part of the ongoing investigation. According to sources, the Congress leader was asked to appear again to assist investigators in the probe initiated following the complaint filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

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