CRPF concludes one-month computer training programme in Azara

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A one-month computer training programme organised by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) concluded on Tuesday at the headquarters of the 175 Battalion located in Rani, on the western outskirts of Guwahati. The training programme, which began on March 7, was conducted as part of the CRPF's civic action initiative aimed at supporting students from the region. A total of 25 selected students from economically weaker sections of the greater Rani area participated in the programme.

The primary objective of the initiative was to equip students with basic computer knowledge, including internet usage and digital literacy, thereby empowering them through technology and preparing them for future employment opportunities.

On the occasion of the valedictory programme, Commandant Rajiv Kumar Jha of the 175 Battalion distributed certificates, competitive examination books, notebooks and pens among the participants. In his address, he emphasised that computer knowledge is no longer just a skill but a necessity in today's world. He encouraged the students to utilise the training effectively to achieve their goals. The programme was attended by Second-in-Command Mukund Mohan and Amit Sinha, Deputy Commandant Birat Kumar Singh, as well as officials from Morf Institute, including Director Monalisa and Binita Das, among others.

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