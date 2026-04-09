CRPF, Guwahati Police Hold Pre-Election Route March From Azara to Fatasil Ambari

Security forces carried out a route march from Azara to Fatasil Ambari on Wednesday as part of a confidence-building exercise ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, aimed at reassuring residents and encouraging voter participation on polling day.

The operation brought together local police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel in a show of coordinated presence across key stretches of the city.

The march was led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Azara, and included the officers-in-charge of Azara and Garchuk police stations, along with the in-charge of Borjhar Outpost.

CRPF personnel participated alongside local police throughout the exercise.

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