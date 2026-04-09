CRPF, Guwahati Police Hold Pre-Election Route March From Azara to Fatasil Ambari

Security forces carried out a route march from Azara to Fatasil Ambari on Wednesday as part of a confidence-building exercise ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, aimed at reassuring residents and encouraging voter participation on polling day.
The operation brought together local police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel in a show of coordinated presence across key stretches of the city.
The march was led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Azara, and included the officers-in-charge of Azara and Garchuk police stations, along with the in-charge of Borjhar Outpost.
CRPF personnel participated alongside local police throughout the exercise.
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The procession began at VIP Chowk in Azara and passed through several key localities — Dharapur, Jalukbari Rotary Point, Boragaon, Garchuk Charali, Kothabari, Ganeshpara, and Dhirenpara — before concluding at Fatasil Ambari Police Station.
Officials stated that the march was intended to strengthen public confidence in the security arrangements, maintain law and order in the run-up to polling, and encourage voters to turn out without fear on April 9.
Such pre-election route marches are a standard part of election security protocol, particularly in urban areas with high voter density.