CRPF jawan murdered by his wife, her lover in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In an event that triggered a sharp sensation in the city, a young man was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover after he discovered their illicit relationship. The incident took place on Monday afternoon in the Adharshapur locality of Kahilipara in Guwahati.

According to police sources, the victim was identified as Ditumoni Haloi from Tihu, who resided in a rented house with his wife and two children, the elder of which cannot speak, in Kahilipara. He was working in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and was posted in the neighbouring state of Manipur. He reportedly found his wife with another man on Monday and raised a hue and cry. But his wife and her lover managed to drag him inside and attack him, finally leading to his death.

The owner of the rented accommodation reportedly got a call from the victim's mother regarding the development, but by the time the owner reached the house, they had already taken the victim to GMCH, where he was pronounced dead. Following the development, local police arrested the wife and her lover and initiated an investigation into this matter.

Also Read: Man Brutally Murdered by Brother in Digboi Over Domestic Dispute (sentinelassam.com)