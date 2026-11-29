GUWAHATI: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Northeast Frontier Circle, began a two-day statutory safety inspection of the newly constructed 8.93-km Khongsang-Awangkhul broad gauge section in Manipur on Sunday.

The section, part of the Jiribam-Imphal New Broad-Gauge Line Project under Northeast Frontier Railway's Lumding Division, was being assessed before its proposed opening to passenger and freight traffic.

On the first day, the CRS inspected the stretch from Khongsang railway station to Tunnel No. 24 by special train, examining the newly laid tracks and associated infrastructure. The inspection will continue on November 29 up to Awangkhul railway station, followed by a speed trial to assess train-riding behaviour using an instrumented observation car.

The 110.625-km Jiribam-Imphal project is being developed in phases to connect Manipur's capital with the national railway network. The first two phases connected Jiribam with Khongsang. Subject to CRS authorisation, the latest section will extend the operational line to Awangkhul, the seventh station on the route.

The project traverses challenging hilly terrain and includes 11 stations, 54 tunnels spanning 66.47 km, 15 major bridges and 116 minor bridges. A major structure is Bridge No. 164 at Noney, featuring a 141-metre-high pier, a press release said.

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