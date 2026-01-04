Cultural procession held in Guwahati on World Braille Day eve

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The students and teachers of Guwahati Blind Higher Secondary School took part in the cultural procession on the occasion of the school’s three-day-long Golden Jubilee celebration in Guwahati on Saturday.

World Braille Day, the birthday of Louis Braille, will be celebrated tomorrow. The day is recognized by the UNO to honour the inventor of the Braille tactile writing system and promote literacy for the visually impaired through events like writing/reading contests, lectures, and cultural programmes. Celebrations focus on his life, the system’s impact on inclusion, and the ongoing importance of Braille for education.

