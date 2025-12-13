CUTS International organises cybersecurity capacity-building programme for MSMEs

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: CUTS International organized a mega cybersecurity capacity-building event for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on Friday in Guwahati under the APAC Cybersecurity Fund led by The Asia Foundation with support from Google.org.

More than 300 MSMEs from the Kamrup Metro district took part, with around half of the participants being women. The initiative formed part of a wider cybersecurity programme implemented across ten states between 2024 and 2026 and delivered in Assam under Advantage Assam 2.0. CUTS had earlier conducted workshops in 25 districts, equipping over 3,000 MSMEs with knowledge on cyber hygiene and risk mitigation.

In his opening remarks, Bipul Chattopadhyay, Executive Director of CUTS International, highlighted the growing digital landscape and the vulnerability of MSMEs to cyberattacks. Nandita Baruah, Country Representative of The Asia Foundation, emphasized the importance of empowering MSMEs amid rising AI-driven fraud.

Manju Rani Gogoi Talukdar, Joint Director-cum-President of the Commissioner of Industries & Commerce, spoke about emerging cyber risks and the need for strong data protection. Umesh Kumar, General Manager of DICC Kamrup Metro, underscored the vulnerability of small enterprises due to increased digital adoption.

Cybersecurity expert Subimal Bhattacharjee delivered a technical address on digital literacy, secure passwords and cybercrime reporting. The event included training sessions, assessments and certificate distribution, and set the direction for the next phase of cybersecurity preparedness for MSMEs.

