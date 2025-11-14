Zilla Udyam Samagam Inaugurated in Tezpur Under MSME’s RAMP Scheme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Zilla Udyam Samagam, organized under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Scheme of the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, commenced at Tezpur, Sonitpur. The event was inaugurated by District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, who graced the occasion as the chief guest, accompanied by Morgan Meston, General Manager, District Industries and Commerce Centre (DICC), Sonitpur, and Abdul Amin, Deputy Manager, Assam Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd. (ASIDC).

The inaugural ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished members from various Senior Citizens’ Forums of the district, along with enthusiastic participation from entrepreneurs and businessmen, both emerging and established, from across Sonitpur. Addressing the gathering, District Commissioner Das urged all stakeholders to work towards fostering a healthy environment for entrepreneurial growth in the district. He acknowledged the vital role of entrepreneurs in regional development and highlighted potential sectors such as tourism and fishery for further exploration and investment.

As part of the event, 30 distinguished entrepreneurs (both MSME industrialists as well as start-ups) of the district were felicitated with a fulam gamusa and a citation in recognition of their exemplary contributions to their respective fields, promotion of regional development, and efforts toward employment generation.

Around 50 stalls have been set up at the Samagam, showcasing a diverse range of products, innovations, and services from local MSMEs, start-ups, artisans, and self-help groups, reflecting the district’s vibrant entrepreneurial spirit.

The Zilla Udyam Samagam aims to serve as a district-level trade platform to foster business linkages, promote collaboration with buyers, traders, and financial institutions, and encourage sustainable industrial growth in the region.

The event is being organized by the Assam Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd. (ASIDC) in collaboration with the District Industries & Commerce Centre (DICC), Sonitpur, and will continue till November 15.

