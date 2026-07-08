Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Celebrates Toy Train Day, Records Highest-Ever June Revenue

GUWAHATI: The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), a UNESCO World Heritage Site, celebrated Toy Train Day at Sukna Railway Station with a community outreach programme featuring a heritage-themed painting competition and an art workshop organised in collaboration with the North Bengal Painters Association.

Local children and young artists participated in painting sessions inspired by the DHR, the surrounding landscape and the region’s cultural heritage. The event also showcased a miniature replica of the DHR Heritage Steam Engine created by local artist Suman Roy.

Meanwhile, the DHR recorded its highest-ever revenue for the month of June, earning Rs 3.98 crore in June 2026 compared to Rs 3.25 crore during the corresponding period last year. Northeast Frontier Railway said the growth reflected the increasing popularity of the heritage railway and its efforts to enhance heritage tourism and passenger experience, a press release said.

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