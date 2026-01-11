Day-long programme marks Bhattadev’s death anniversary in Dimoria

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The death anniversary of Bhattadev, regarded as the father of Assamese prose literature, was observed as Katha Sahitya Divas with a day-long programme at Devdamodar Jatiya Vidyalaya, Malaybari, in Dimoria. The event was organized by the Kamrup District Devdamodar Sangha with support from allied organizations.

The observance began with the hoisting of the Sangha flag by Ramcharan Bharali, followed by floral tributes and remembrance offerings. A newly constructed main gateway of the school was inaugurated by Dr Shankar Das in memory of Late Paresh Chandra Das.

An open public meeting was held later, presided over by Nripen Kumar Bhagawati and inaugurated by Manoranjan Goswami. Assam Sahitya Sabha General Secretary Devajit Bora attended as chief guest and highlighted Bhattadev’s literary legacy.

Two publications—Bhattadev Darpan and Vaikunthanath Bhagawat Bhattacharya and His Literary Works—were formally released during the programme. The event concluded with a cultural programme and a musical performance by singer Bandita Prapti.

