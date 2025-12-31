Rakhal Das Gupta's birth & death anniversary observed at Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The culminating programme marking the 5th death anniversary and 93rd birth anniversary of Rakhal Das Gupta was held on Tuesday at Rakhal Das Gupta Bhawan, Bongaigaon. The programme was organized by the Rakhal DasGupta Foundation in association with the NF Railway Mazdoor Union (NFRMU), Bongaigaon branch.

The programme began with the hoisting of the union flag by Ashish Biswas, Assam State President of Hind Mazdoor Sabha, followed by garlanding and floral tributes to the portrait of Rakhal Das Gupta.

In the evening, an open meeting was held under the presidency of Ashish Biswas. The meeting was attended by several prominent personalities, including Kashiswar Bhowmick, Secretary of the New Bongaigaon Railway Pensioners Association, Niren Das, eminent social worker of Bongaigaon, Kallol Dev Sarma, Central Organizing Secretary of NFRMU, Nimai Kalita, President of NFRMU, New Bongaigaon Workshop branch, Umed Basfore, Secretary of NFRMU, Bongaigaon branch, along with other union leaders and members.

During the meeting, all speakers highlighted the life, struggles, and contributions of Rakhal Das Gupta, remembering him as a legendary trade union leader of India. The entire programme was conducted by Qazi Swamim.

