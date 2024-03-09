Deaf and dumb set record performance of state anthem 'O Mur Apunar Dexh'

Guwahati: An initiative T.A.N.M.I Record-Most Deaf and Mute Individuals performing State Anthem 'O Mur Apunar Dexh' got the State Record recognition by the Assam Book of Records, mentioned a statement.

The organisers expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Pijush Hazarika for their guidance and support. They also thanked the associates, the Assam Association of the Deaf, the NERIM Group of Institutions, the BDS-Government School of Hearing Impaired, and Dakhin Kamrup Deaf School for their utmost support, adding that they will proceed for further recognition, such as national and international records.

Also Read: AAGNPSEA calls a sit-in against National Pension System on March 12; Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad extends support

Also Watch: