Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma blows poll bugle with developmental projects in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated several developmental projects in Lakhimpur district on Wednesday under second phase of Vikas Yatra initiated by his government to conduct all-round development of the State. He also laid the foundation stone and performed ‘Bhumi Pujan’ for the implementation of a number of fresh developmental projects in the district too. The 48 projects that the Chief Minister inaugurated, laid foundation stone and conducted Bhumi Pujan on the day, have covered a cumulative cost of Rs. 807 crore.

After landing at Lilabari Airport of the district from Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport of Guwahati, the Chief Minister at first arrived at Narayanpur by helicopter and laid the foundation stone of a 100-bedded District Civil Hospital to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 112 crores. The hospital will be facilitated with three modular operation theatres, fourteen essential health care facilities like critical care, paediatrics ENT etc.

Then he returned to Lilabari Airport and went to Chukulibhoria near North Lakhimpur town. There he inaugurated the Convention Centre with 120 seats, parking facility, Presidential Suit, 3 VIP rooms, one executive lounge, a dining hall, set up by investing a fund amounting to Rs. 16 crores. There he also performed the Bhumi Pujan to implement an Amrit water supply project to be set up with a fund of Rs 62 crores in addition to laying the foundation stone for the building of the Lakhimpur auditorium. He also laid the foundation stone for the set up of a cold storage in Ranganadi LAC, two circuit houses in Lakhimpur and Dhakuakhana LAC, Rs. 63 crore flyover at Nakari in North Lakhimpur town, 1000 seater auditorium, BSC Nursing College and a Super Specialty Hospital at Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital.

Then the Chief Minister addressed a mega public rally organized at Lakhimpur Commerce College playgrounds at Chukulibhoria and blew the poll bugle in connection with the upcoming Lok Sabha election. While addressing the public rally after virtually laying the foundation stone for the developmental projects, the Chief Minister said that this phase of Vikas Yatra of the Government of Assam would continue until April 14 and inauguration and laying of foundation stone for projects worth Rs 23,000 crores would be conducted during the developmental journey. “We will continue this journey to ensure comprehensive developmental of the State. Projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore will be completed when third phase of the Vikas Yatra will be initiated under this government,” the Chief Minister added.

In his lecture, Dr. Sarma further said that new horizons had already begun in North Assam with the implementation of various developmental schemes under his government. In connection, he shed light on the success of his government while enhancing the communication and road transportation sector in Lakhimpur district as well as in North Assam. He added that the incumbent Government of Assam had managed to resolve long pending land related issues by implementing Mission Basundhara and provide benefits to around 21 lakh people across the State. He also said that the government had initiated every step to fulfil its poll-promises. “Our government has already appointed a total of 97,000 youths till that towards fulfilling its poll-promise of providing government jobs to 1,00,000 unemployed youths of the State. After meeting the target, we will publish new advertisement for 35,000 government jobs” Dr. Sarma asserted.

