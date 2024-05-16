Debabrata Saikia decries increase in prices of essential items

Guwahati: Speaking about the recent inflation in prices of essential commodities, especially food items, the leader of the opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, mentioned that the prices of these commodities in the Northeast Indian states are higher than the other states.

Calling this a result of the failure of the state governments in the implementation of the Consumer Protection Act of 2009 to control the prices of essential commodities, he compared the price of some items in the state of Assam to other states. He mentioned that while rice was sold at Rs 40–43, the same is available in other states at Rs 38–40. Similarly, gram, which is available at Rs 71.01–75 outside e northeast, is is sold here for Rs 90. Similarly, moong dal, which is sold for Rs 130 here, is available for Rs 102.05 to 105, and Masoor Dal, which is sold for Rs 92–96 in other states, costs Rs 103.10 here. Mustard oil too costs Rs 131–180 outside, while it costs Rs 145–188 here. He also mentioned that onions are available for Rs 27 to 30 and are sold for Rs 45 here.