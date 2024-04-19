Debabrata Saikia moves Chief Election Commissioner seeking strict vigilance in tea gardens

GUWAHATI: The Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, appealed to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India to ensure strict vigilance and night curfew in tea gardens, ex-tea gardens, and village areas in the Jorhat HPC, especially in the Nazira election district.

In a letter to the CEC, Saikia said, “I would like to bring to your attention that many bottles of liquor were seized from the vehicle of a member of the Nazira Town Committee. The vehicle is registered in the name of a lady member of the town committee, namely, Mrs. Barman. The vehicle with the liquor was found in the office of the Executive Engineer/the Assistance Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Nazira Division, located at Nazira.”

Saikia said, “It seems the BJP is trying to woo over the voters by distributing liquor, bribing, intimidating, and using all tactics of unfair means as defined by the Election Commission under the Model Code of Conduct. As such, I request that more vigilance and more patrolling be done, especially in the tea garden, ex-tea garden area, and village areas of the Nazira Election district, so that the ruling party does not influence the voter through unfair means. Please treat this as very urgent and serious and take action immediately.”

