Two more candidates Gorjan Mashahary (Congress) and John Das (Independent), file nominations for Kokrajhar seat

KOKRAJHAR: On the second day of filling of nomination papers for 3rd phase poll to be held on May 7, two more candidates Gorjan Mashahary (Congress) and John Das (Independent), backed by OBoro Suraksha Samity on Wednesday filed their nomination papers for Kokrajhar ST HPC before the Returning Officer, Kokrajhar.

Congress candidate Gorjan Mashahary was accompanied by APCC president Bhupen Bora and incharge of election Jitendra Singh and other senior leaders of the party while John Das was also accompanied by leaders of OBoro Suraksha Samity.

Congress candidate Gorjan Mashahary while talking to reporters said the UPPL and BPF had been working as the agents of the BJP and APCC president Bhupen Bora said the BJP will not win in a single seat in the first phase of election if the election was held in a free and fair manner while the independent candidate backed by OBoro Suraksha Samity John Das said they will give priority on land rights to all if they are voted.

