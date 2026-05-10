Debut Poetry Collection ‘Whispering Embers’ Released at Cotton University

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The debut poetry collection “Whispering Embers” by Dr. Parijat Borgohain was released at Cotton University on Friday in the presence of writers, academicians, students and readers.

Published by Wissen Monk Publications, the collection explored themes of memory, nature, healing and human emotions through reflective poetry. The book was unveiled at Manikchandra Baruah Bhawan in the presence of author and journalist Indrani Raimedhi, filmmaker and author Mayur Bora and academician Prof. Bibhas Choudhury, who spoke on literature and contemporary poetic expression.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Borgohain described the collection as a work shaped by nature, memory and emotional honesty, and thanked readers and supporters for their encouragement.

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