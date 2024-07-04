Declare floods and erosion national problems: AASU and sister concerns

‘If the resources of Assam are treated as national property, by the same logic, anything that afflicts the people of the state is a national problem’

Staff Reporter

GUWHATI: The All Assam Students' Union has made it crystal clear that 'if the resources of Assam are treated as national property, by the same logic, anything that afflicts the people of Assam is a national problem. Thus, floods and erosion in Assam are undoubtedly national problems.'

The AASU, the Asom Unnatti Sabha (AUS), and the Asom Sena (AS) had their joint executive committee meeting in Guwahati today. The meeting expressed serious concern over the current floods and erosion that have been ravaging the state. The three bodies reassured the people of the state that their leaders and cadres would continue to be with the flood-affected people of the state in this hour of crisis. The meeting made it a point that the Centre should declare floods and erosion as national problems.

A statement issued by AASU president Utpal Sarma, general secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah, Asom Unnati Sabha president-cum-chief advisor of the AASU Samujjal Bhattacharjya, general secretary Sarat Hazarikia, and Asom Sena's chief convener Bijay Sankar Bordoloi said, "That the central and state governments are bereft of willpower to solve the twin problems of floods and erosion in Assam have been proven multiple times. They simply failed to solve these twin problems in Assam. We want the relief and rescue operations to continue on a war footing. The government should supply adequate food materials for humans and livestock in the affected areas."

The joint statement questioned why the state government leaves flood and erosion control measures for the monsoon instead of carrying out such works during the dry season.

The statement stated that the recent announcement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the Centre would dig 50 ponds in Assam to tame the turbulent Brahmaputra did not seem feasible. "While planning for such a venture, the Union Home Ministry should take the scientists of Assam into confidence," the joint statement said.

The three organisations pledged to start a planned economic movement in the state to uplift the standard of living of each family in the state and to provide job avenues to each and every youth of the state to eke out an honest living.

The meeting decided to give away the Ambikagiri Rai Choudhury Memorial Award on December 18, 2024.

