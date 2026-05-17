Delayed and shoddy Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) cleaning drives worry residents

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As sanitation and cleanliness drives continue across different parts of Guwahati ahead of the monsoon season, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has said that its efforts are aimed at creating cleaner public spaces, improving public health, and ensuring a better quality of life for residents.

According to GMC, ongoing work includes waste clearance, drain cleaning, and maintenance of roadsides and public areas. The civic body stated that frontline sanitation workers have been carrying out regular operations on the ground to improve cleanliness standards and build a healthier and more resilient urban environment.

However, several residents expressed dissatisfaction over the timing and effectiveness of the drives, alleging that major cleaning activities become visible only before the monsoon every year.

A resident from Chandmari said, “They wake up only before monsoon. The rest of the year we hardly see proper cleaning in many areas.”

Another resident from Beltola questioned the utilisation of civic funds, saying, “Every year GMC receives so much funding. People want to know where the money actually goes if drains still overflow during rains.”

A commuter from Hatigoan alleged that many such drives appear to be temporary measures. “It feels like these cleaning drives are done just for show. The same places become dirty and waterlogged again after a few weeks,” the resident said.

Despite criticism, sanitation workers have continued operations in several localities as the city prepares for the approaching rainy season, a period during which Guwahati frequently faces artificial flooding and drainage-related issues.

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