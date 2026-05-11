Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) conducts eviction drive near Science Museum

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Saturday carried out an eviction drive along the Science Museum–Khanapara stretch as part of an initiative to clear encroachments and improve traffic movement on the busy corridor.

During the operation, GMC teams removed temporary structures, roadside encroachments and unauthorised setups occupying public spaces along the roadside. Officials said the drive was aimed at restoring footpaths and ensuring smoother vehicular movement in the area, which frequently witnesses heavy traffic congestion.

The eviction drive was conducted in the presence of GMC officials and police personnel to maintain law and order during the operation. Authorities stated that the move forms part of ongoing efforts to improve urban mobility and maintain public spaces across the city.

However, the drive triggered resentment among several roadside eateries and small business owners operating in the area. Many alleged that the action was carried out without providing them adequate time for relocation.

An eatery owner affected by the drive expressed anger over the eviction and said, “We are not against development or clearing roads, but the authorities should also think about the livelihood of small vendors and workers who depend on these businesses every day. Suddenly removing everything has left many of us helpless.” Another shopkeeper claimed that repeated eviction drives without proper rehabilitation measures create uncertainty for small traders trying to earn a living in the city.

Despite opposition from some affected vendors, GMC officials maintained that encroachments along key roads have been contributing to traffic bottlenecks and inconvenience for commuters, making such drives necessary for better traffic management and public convenience.

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