Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) conducts eviction drive at Bhangagarh

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Wednesday carried out an eviction drive at Bhangagarh to remove encroachments allegedly obstructing traffic movement and affecting pedestrian safety in the area.

GMC officials and enforcement teams conducted the operation as part of the civic body’s ongoing efforts to improve urban management and ensure smoother movement on city roads.

According to officials, the teams cleared several encroachments occupying roadside spaces and footpaths during the drive. Authorities stated that such obstructions had been creating traffic bottlenecks and difficulties for pedestrians, particularly during peak hours.

A GMC official said the initiative was undertaken to ensure better traffic flow and safer public spaces for residents. “The objective of the drive is to restore public spaces, improve road accessibility, and facilitate safe pedestrian movement in congested areas,” the official said. Local residents and commuters welcomed the move and expressed hope that continued enforcement against encroachments would help reduce congestion and improve civic conditions in the locality. GMC authorities further indicated that similar drives may continue in other parts of the city as part of broader urban management and traffic decongestion measures.

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