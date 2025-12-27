Fog engulfs Brahmaputra River; ferry services suspended in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati were suspended on Friday as a precautionary safety measure due to poor visibility caused by dense fog over the Brahmaputra River. The Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department announced the suspension, stating that the decision was taken in the interest of passenger safety and to avoid any potential mishaps on the river.

Officials said that visibility levels had dropped significantly, making navigation extremely difficult for ferry operators. Guwahati has been witnessing thick fog since Thursday, with visibility reducing to very low levels, affecting normal movement in several parts of the city.

The fog was reported to be much denser over open areas, especially across the Brahmaputra. Unlike city roads, which are bordered by buildings, shops and houses, the river remains completely open, allowing fog to settle more heavily over the water surface. This has resulted in far poorer visibility on the river compared to urban roads.

The sudden weather change follows a prolonged spell of intense heat, with Guwahati now experiencing colder conditions. While the fog has disrupted river transport, it has also created a rare visual spectacle. Dense mist covering parts of the city, particularly near the Brahmaputra Riverfront, offered an unusual and picturesque view.

Many residents on morning walks along the newly launched riverfront expressed surprise at the calm, mysterious and dreamlike atmosphere created as thick fog enveloped the river, transforming the usually vibrant stretch into a serene landscape.

