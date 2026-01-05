DEO issues clarification on 35–New Guwahati Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Election Officer has issued a clarification regarding reports published in a section of the media concerning the 35–New Guwahati Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC).

The District Election Officer (DEO) stated that discrepancies had been reported in the draft electoral roll of Polling Station No. 1, Rabindra Bhawan (Right Wing), under the 35–New Guwahati Assembly constituency. Clarifying the matter, it was stated that the discrepancies related to two families were already identified by the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO) during the house-to-house survey conducted as part of the pre-revision exercise. These discrepancies were duly recorded in Statement–1 and submitted before the publication of the draft electoral roll.

As the period for filing claims and objections is currently underway, the necessary correction process has been initiated by the concerned BLO in accordance with prescribed procedures. The corrections will be reflected in the final electoral roll scheduled to be published on February 10, 2026.

It was further stated that voters may report any discrepancies at any time to the concerned Booth Level Officer, the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), or through the ECINET portal. Voters may also lodge complaints by calling the Voter Helpline number 1950. All complaints received are verified at the field level and appropriate corrective measures are taken.

To address voter grievances and enhance awareness, village meetings and ward meetings are planned to be held at various locations across the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district on January 10 and 11, 2026, where voters will be able to raise their issues.

