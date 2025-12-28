Draft photo electoral rolls published for five Guwahati Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Draft Photo Electoral Rolls for the Special Revision (SR) 2026, with January 1, 2026 as the qualifying date, were published on Saturday across five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) of Guwahati—Dispur, Dimoria (SC), New Guwahati, Guwahati Central and Jalukbari, election officials said.

As per the notified schedule, the period for filing claims and objections will remain open from December 27, 2025, to January 22, 2026. Special campaign drives will be conducted on January 3, 4, 10 and 11 to facilitate voter verification and enrolment. All claims and objections will be disposed of by February 2, 2026, while the final electoral rolls will be published on February 10, 2026.

According to the draft electoral rolls, the five LACs together have a total of 10,75,576 electors, comprising 5,21,388 male voters, 5,54,151 female voters and 37 voters belonging to the third gender. Dispur LAC has the highest number of electors at 2,49,746, followed by Dimoria (SC) with 2,21,099 voters.

The draft rolls also list 3,822 ‘D’ (Doubtful) voters and 912 service voters across the five constituencies. In terms of polling infrastructure, authorities have finalized a total of 1,218 polling stations after rationalization, including 105 newly created polling stations. Of these, 992 are located in urban areas and 226 in rural areas.

Officials have urged voters to visit their respective polling stations to verify their names in the draft rolls. Eligible citizens can submit claims for inclusion, correction, deletion or transfer of names using prescribed Forms 6, 6A, 7 and 8. Citizens attaining 18 years of age on April 1, July 1 or October 1, 2026, may also apply in advance.

Claims and objections may be submitted to the concerned Electoral Registration Officer or Booth Level Officer, or online through voters.eci.gov.in and the Voter Helpline App.

