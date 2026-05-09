BJP State President Dilip Saikia meets Rabha bodies, discusses Sixth Schedule demand

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: BJP State President Dilip Saikia on Friday held a crucial meeting with the Rabha Hasong Joutho Mancho (RHJM) at the Secretariat conference hall of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) in Dudhnoi. The RHJM, comprising the All Rabha Students' Union, All Rabha Women's Council, Sixth Schedule Demand Committee, and 34 organizations representing 18 communities, was joined by leaders of the Bodo Coordination Committee.

Discussions centred on the pressing issues of the Rabha Hasong region, particularly the demand for inclusion of the RHAC under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Saikia emphasized that the next five years would focus on development and problem-solving in the council region, noting that the meeting was held even before the formal oath-taking of the new government.

Responding to questions on whether Tankeswar Rabha would be given a ministerial berth, Saikia said that the decision rests with Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. He added that ministerial status is not essential for development, assuring that Rabha's appeals for regional progress and security would be prioritized by the government.

All Rabha Students' Union General Secretary Dr Subhash Rabha reiterated that the core issue remains Sixth Schedule inclusion, a demand pursued through democratic movements for the past 23 years to ensure holistic development of the Rabha and other people.

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