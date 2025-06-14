Dilip Saikia elated over election of Kanad, Baishya; AGP team meets Chief Minister

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: BJP state president Dilip Saikia has expressed happiness over the unopposed election of BJP’s Kanad Purukayastha and AGP’s Birendra Prasad Baishya, the candidates of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), to the two Rajya Sabha seats from Assam.

In a statement issued from the state BJP office today, Saikia stated that both leaders have been working for a long time for the uplift of Assam’s socio-political life. He mentioned that they have selflessly served their respective parties for an extended period with active dedication.

Congratulating both leaders wholeheartedly, the state BJP president described their election as a source of inspiration for all party workers of both BJP and AGP. He expressed confidence that the newly elected Rajya Sabha members will raise their voices powerfully from the sacred floor of the Upper House in favour of Assam’s development and a secure future for the state.

Meanwhile, newly reelected MP Birendra Prasad Baishya, AGP president Atul Bora, working president Keshab Mahanta, and Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury met Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today.

The Chief Minister expressed his hope that Baishya would play a positive role in the upper house for the development of Assam. Former Union Minister Baishya was reelected to the Rajya Sabha for the third time.

