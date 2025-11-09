Director Rajesh Bhuyan slams piracy of Roi Roi Binale, calls it betrayal of Zubeen’s dream

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a heartfelt and furious response to the piracy of the Assamese film 'Roi Roi Binale', director Rajesh Bhuyan took to social media on Friday night to issue a strong statement condemning the illegal circulation of the movie. The director, visibly emotional, described the incident as a "deep personal loss" and a "betrayal of Zubeen Garg's long-cherished dream."

Calling the film a 19-year-old dream that he and the music icon Zubeen Garg had nurtured, Bhuyan said, "Everyone involved in this film has given their best to make Zubeen's dream come true, but the culprit has destroyed all our hard work by pirating it on other platforms."

Addressing those behind the act, he asked pointedly, "The dream we have been trying to fulfil for the last 19 years - some people have destroyed it. Is this your tribute to Zubeen? Is this how you respect him?"

Bhuyan revealed that since the film's release, his team had been working tirelessly to block and report pirated copies circulating online. "Our days have stopped since September 19. We are doing this for Zubeen and for the public," he said.

Expressing disappointment over the attitude of a section of the Assamese audience, the director remarked, "Some people in Assam are more interested in South Indian movies rather than trying to promote Assamese cinema. By pirating it, you are destroying our culture."

Labelling the offenders as "thieves," Bhuyan emphasized that such acts go against everything Zubeen Garg represented. "You have shamed #JusticeForZubeen and Zubeen's name. The damage that has already been done cannot be undone, but in the future, whoever indulges in piracy will face the consequences," he warned. In a scathing comparison, he said, "On your behalf, I say this: thieves of cows are thieves, and thieves of cinema are thieves too."

Appealing to the people of Assam to uphold their cultural pride, Bhuyan stated, "You cannot call yourself Assamese if you don't respect your culture and language. What you are doing is a shame to Assamese culture and the film industry."

Concluding his statement, Bhuyan asserted his determination to continue the fight against piracy: "I am not requesting anyone to stop pirating - I am demanding it. Everyone is on the back foot because of this. We will not remain quiet until Zubeen gets justice."

