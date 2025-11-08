"Is This Your Tribute to Zubeen?" Rajesh Bhuyan Condemns Piracy of 'Roi Roi Binale'

Guwahati: Prominent Assamese filmmaker Rajesh Bhuyan has strongly condemned the piracy of his latest film 'Roi Roi Binale', terming it a “devastating blow” to the dream he and late icon Zubeen Garg had cherished for nearly two decades.

In a heartfelt live video shared on social media today, Bhuyan expressed anguish over the illegal circulation of the film on unauthorised platforms. “It was a dream of Zubeen and mine for the last 19 years. Everyone involved in this film has given their best to make Zubeen’s dream come true, but the rule violators have destroyed all our hard work by pirating it on other platforms,” he said.

Addressing those responsible, the director questioned their intentions. “The dream we have been trying to fulfil for 19 years, some people have destroyed it. Is this your tribute to Zubeen? Is this how you respect him?” Bhuyan asked emotionally.

He revealed that his team has been working tirelessly to block pirated links since the film’s release. “Our days have stopped from September 19. We are doing this for Zubeen and for the public,” he added.

Bhuyan also voiced disappointment over a section of Assamese audiences who, according to him, show more interest in South Indian films than in supporting local cinema. “Some people of Assam are more interested in South movies rather than helping Assamese cinema grow. By pirating it, you are destroying our culture,” he remarked.

The director labelled the offenders as “thieves,” saying, “Thieves of cows are thieves, thieves of cinema are thieves too.” He reminded fans that Zubeen Garg himself was always against piracy and would have been heartbroken to see such an act against a film made in his memory.

Bhuyan made an emotional appeal to the people of Assam to protect their language and heritage. “You cannot call yourself Assamese if you don’t respect your culture and language. What you are doing is a shame to Assamese culture and the film industry,” he said firmly.

Concluding his statement, Bhuyan declared, “I am not requesting anyone to stop pirating, I am demanding it. Everyone is on the back foot because of this. We will not remain quiet until Zubeen gets justice.”