Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, arrested Assam Gramin Vikash Bank branch manager on bribery charge

Guwahati: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, arrested the Branch Manager of the Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Dhing Branch, on the charge of accepting a bribe to sanction loans on Thursday.

A statement issued by the authorities mentioned that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, had received a complaint alleging that Aftab Hussain, Manager of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Dhing Branch, had demanded a Rs 9,500 bribe from the complainant for sanctioning loans to self-help groups. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this directorate to take the necessary legal action against the manager.

Accordingly, the vigilance officials laid a trap on Thursday near the mentioned branch. Aftab Hussain accepted the bribe in his car but attempted to flee after noticing the team. He was apprehended with the help of Nagaon Police, and the tainted cash was recovered from his possession in the presence of several witnesses. A case was registered in the ACB Police Station on February 8, 2024, vide Case No. 16/2024, under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Necessary legal action has been initiated in connection with the matter.

Also Read: Anusuchit Jati Yuba Chantra Parishad, Asom to confer Seuj Samrat Award to Jadab Payeng

Also Watch: