STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Pratibandhi Suraksha Sangstha, Assam (PSSA), has alleged that the state government has failed to fulfil its promises regarding the welfare and development of persons with disabilities (PwDs) and urged it to provide them with their due benefits before World Disability Day on December 3.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, the organisation's secretary, Nripen Malakar, demanded that the government implement the decisions taken at a ministerial-level meeting in Dispur on September 24, 2026. He referred to the decision letter bearing Memo No. E-508960/547-A and called for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's direct intervention.

Among the key demands were the restoration of the earlier monthly pension of Rs 3,000, the government takeover of the higher secondary school for the visually impaired and steps to fill 4,419 backlog vacancies through a special recruitment process.

Malakar alleged that the government had reported 4,419 backlog posts for persons with disabilities across 23 departments as of 2017. Although an advertisement was issued in 2018 for the vacancies, recruitment was carried out for only 863 posts. No steps had been taken to fill the remaining 3,556 vacancies, he claimed.

He also alleged that no steps had been taken to bring Assam's only higher secondary school for the visually impaired, established in Guwahati in 2019, under government control.

The organisation further raised the issue of the provision of five per cent of housing facilities for persons with disabilities and the construction of a rest house in the heart of Guwahati, which the government had reportedly promised in writing in 2018. Malakar said work on the proposed rest house had not started.

Referring to the Deendayal Disabled Rehabilitation Scheme (DDRS), launched on December 3, 2017, by the then Vice-President, Malakar said it had provided monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to each beneficiary and covered 1,60,262 persons. He alleged that the present government had discontinued the scheme in 2022 and merged it with the Orunodoi scheme, leaving many persons with disabilities deprived of the benefit and facing financial difficulties.

He further claimed that benefits previously available to persons with disabilities had been withdrawn despite the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Expressing concern over the financial hardship faced by many persons with disabilities, Malakar urged the government to fulfil its commitments and ensure their entitlements before December 3. He also called upon the Chief Minister to intervene and ensure the implementation of decisions taken at previous meetings.

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