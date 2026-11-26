STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ahead of Constitution Day, Dispur College (Autonomous), through a joint initiative of its National Service Scheme (NSS) unit and Department of History, organised an online lecture titled "Constitutional Awareness: Past, Present and the Role of the Youth" on Wednesday.

At the beginning of the programme, NSS programme Officer Sutibra Malakar delivered the welcome address and explained the objective of the event. He said awareness of an active participation in the Indian Constitution among the younger generation were essential for building a strong and stable democratic nation.

Gunjan Dutta, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science at Panigaon Om Prakash Dinodia College, attended the programme as the resource person and delivered the keynote lecture. He highlighted several important constitutional articles and legal aspects concerning students, young people and women. He also urged the participating students and NSS volunteers to take the lead in promoting constitutional awareness in their respective communities.

An interactive session followed the lecture, during which students took part in a question-and-answer session with the resource person.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Sherlin Enghipi, head of the Department of History. History department faculty members Dr Liki Deka and Dr Himadri Gogoi were also present. The organisers expressed gratitude to college principal Dr Naba Jyoti Bora for his support in making the programme successful.

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