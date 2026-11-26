GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will construct a world-class, all-weather goods shed at Azara at an estimated cost of around Rs 50 crore to modernise freight handling and facilitate round-the-clock unloading throughout the year. NFR General Manager Vivek Khare performed the Bhumi Pujan for the project at Azara on November 25, 2026, marking the ceremonial commencement of the infrastructure works. He also inspected the site and reviewed the proposed works with senior railway officials. The project includes covered goods sheds with pre-engineered structures and service buildings to support freight operations. The covered unloading areas will protect consignments such as sugar, foodgrains, edible oil and other commodities from rain during handling. The complex will also have facilities such as merchant rooms, labour rooms and toilets. The upgraded infrastructure is expected to reduce weather-related disruptions, make unloading more predictable for freight customers and support the timely movement of essential commodities to regional markets, a press release said.

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