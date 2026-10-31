Dispur College Hosts Dr Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya Memorial Debate

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur College (Autonomous) organised the second Dr Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya Memorial North-East Inter-College/University Debate Competition 2026 on Friday, bringing together 39 participants from 17 educational institutions across the Northeast.

The debate was adjudicated by Gauhati High Court advocates Bishaldeep Kakati and Umi Deka, along with Dr Manabendra Sarma, an associate professor at B. Borooah College.

The Best Team award went to Abhilash Kashyap and Agastya Kashyap, representing J.B. Law College. Florence Nengneivah Baite of Regional Dental College, Government of Assam, won the Best Debater title.

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