Zubeen Garg Fan Club Stages Guwahati Protest, Demands Justice

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Zubeen Garg Fan Club staged a peaceful protest at Chachal in Guwahati on Friday, demanding justice in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

The demonstration, held from 10 am to 2 pm, saw the participation of members of the public, the singer's relatives and fellow artistes. Protesters raised slogans featuring lines from Garg's songs, expressing dissatisfaction with the stand taken by political leaders on the case.

They demanded a transparent investigation, strict punishment for those found guilty and justice for the singer. While expressing confidence in the judiciary, the demonstrators urged the authorities to ensure a fair and timely conclusion to the investigation and trial. The protesters reiterated that their campaign for justice would continue until accountability was ensured in the case.

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