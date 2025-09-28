SBOA public school pays heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Zubeen Garg

GUWAHATI: SBOA Public School, Gorchuk, in community collaboration with the banking fraternity and the cultural community of Assam, came together on Saturday to pay a solemn and heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer, composer, lyricist, instrumentalist, actor, director, filmmaker, poet, and philanthropist, Zubeen Garg.

The commemorative programme, themed “Sthabdha Chandha, Xur Aniruddha”, resonated deeply with the collective sentiment conveying that though the rhythms might have ceased and the spotlight dimmed, the voice that captivated millions continues to echo eternally.

The tribute unfolded as a profound celebration of Zubeen Garg’s multifaceted genius, his music that transcended boundaries, his lyrical poetry that painted emotions, and his contributions to cinema that reinvigorated Assamese talkies. From the banks of the Brahmaputra to the global stage, his melodies united hearts and stood as a counterpoint to divisive forces, embodying humanity above all.

The assembly was graced by nearly 2,000 participants, including students of SBOA Public School, prominent literary and cultural personalities, trade union leaders, artistes, and admirers. Emotional performances, soulful musical renditions, and moving recollections of cherished memories marked the occasion. An art and cultural bouquet symbolically depicted Zubeen’s enduring love for nature, humanity, and philanthropy, values that continue to inspire generations was showcased through the performances by the school students, teachers and bankers. Speakers included Diganta Sharma, Satyaki D’Com Bhuyan, Mrinalini Choudhury, Principal of the School, and others. They spoke with heartfelt reverence of Zubeen Da, the beloved “Jana Kantha”, who danced into the collective consciousness of Assam and beyond, leaving behind not emptiness but a galaxy of inspiration.

The event culminated in a collective silence, observed as a mark of respect, followed by unison of voices proclaiming: “We miss you, our beloved Zubeen Da. Legends never die, they live on in every breath, every conscience, and every existence”, stated a press release.

