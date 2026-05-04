Dispur & Paltanbazar Police Recover Stolen Scooty, One Arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police recovered a stolen scooty and arrested a youth in connection with the case following a coordinated operation in the city.

The accused, identified as Kangkan Haloi, a resident of Nalbari, was apprehended by a team from Dispur Police Station with assistance from Paltanbazar Police Station.

Officials stated that the stolen scooty bearing registration number AS01DW4762 was recovered from his possession during the operation. Legal proceedings were initiated, and further investigation was underway.

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