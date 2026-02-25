Dispur Police Nab Theft Suspect, Seize Stolen TV and Laptop

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Dispur Police Station arrested a man accused of theft and recovered stolen electronic items from his possession.

The accused, identified as Rahish Ali, 33, a resident of Mukalmua, was apprehended during a police operation. Acting on information related to the theft, officers tracked him down and conducted a search, during which they recovered a Sony television set and a laptop believed to have been stolen. Police seized the recovered items as evidence in the case.

