Dispur Police Rescue Minor Girl Abducted Near Guwahati; Three Suspects Apprehended

GUWAHATI: Dispur Police apprehended three youths involved in the abduction of a Class 5 girl, rescuing her from Majdia in the Nalbari district. The girl was kidnapped on Thursday around 4:30 p.m., near the Down Town locality in Guwahati. She was on her way to buy ice cream.

Acting promptly on a complaint lodged by the girl’s family, Dispur Police launched a search operation, tracing the abductors and rescuing the child. The arrested individuals have been identified as Rakibul Islam, Abu Sufian, and Mintu Ali, with Rakibul Islam being the mastermind behind the kidnapping.

A case (984/24) has been registered at Dispur police station under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

