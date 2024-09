GUWAHATI: An East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Basistha Police Station arrested two seasoned bike lifters named Rijumoni Patar (24) of Lalmati and Riyajul Islam of Sundarban Nagar, from Dakhin Gaon, Sawkuchi, on Thursday night.

A reported stolen scooty (AS01FN0847) has been seized from their possession. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

