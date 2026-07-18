Jalukbari Police Arrest Four, Bust Alleged Theft Gang in Maligaon

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Jalukbari Police have busted an alleged theft gang operating in the Maligaon area and arrested four persons accused of involvement in a series of burglary and theft cases that had been troubling residents for a considerable period. According to police sources, the gang had allegedly been carrying out thefts at multiple locations across Maligaon over an extended period. Their repeated criminal activities had created fear among local residents, with several complaints of stolen valuables being reported from different parts of the locality.

Acting on specific inputs and following a targeted investigation, a team from Jalukbari Police tracked down the accused in Barpeta district and apprehended all four. Police also recovered stolen articles from their possession during the operation. The arrested accused has been identified as Ajanabi Ali, Rubul Ali, Saiful Islam and Bubul Ali, all residents of Barpeta district. Police said the four had allegedly been operating as an organised gang, systematically targeting residential houses and other properties in the Maligaon area.

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