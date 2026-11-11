Dispur upgrades Nabagraha Cremation Ground with Rs 13.64 crore in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The historic Nabagraha Cremation Ground in Guwahati is undergoing a major infrastructure upgrade with an investment of Rs 13.64 crore by the Assam government. The project aims to improve facilities and provide a more dignified environment for families performing the last rites of their loved ones. The remodelling project includes the development of modern cremation facilities, renovation of existing structures and improvement of basic amenities. According to the project details, the first three phases of the work have been completed, while Phase IV is 95 per cent complete.

A major component of the project is the installation of seven covered pyres and a modern gas crematorium. The facility will also include a 40-kg eco-friendly incinerator and mortuary cabinets to improve the overall management of the premises.

The project also involves the refurbishment of shrines, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) office and staff quarters.