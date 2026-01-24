Republic Day 2026: General Administration Department (GAD) notifies statewide flag unfurling schedule

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The General Administration Department (GAD), Government of Assam, has issued a notification outlining the schedule for unfurling of the National Flag across the state on the occasion of Republic Day 2026. As per the notification, the National Flag will be unfurled at public places, government and semi-government offices, educational institutions, and official residences of government functionaries in a phased manner on January 26. According to the schedule, at 7 am, the National Flag will be unfurled at the official residences of Government functionaries. The flag will be unfurled at educational institutions and government and semi-government buildings at 7:30 a.m. At 9 am, ceremonial flag unfurling will take place at designated public venues. The notification was issued from Janata Bhawan, Dispur, in view of the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations. Authorities have directed all concerned to ensure compliance with the prescribed timings and maintain the dignity and sanctity of the occasion.

