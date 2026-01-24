Nazira hosts Republic Day walkathon to promote fitness among senior citizens

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: As part of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, the Nazira Co-District Administration organized a walkathon for senior citizens (60 years and above) today. The event was flagged off by Divya Sonare, Executive Officer of Nazira and Simaluguri Municipal Board, in the presence of Arnab Deka, Nazira Block Development Officer.

Around 40 senior citizens participated in the walkathon, which aimed to promote health, wellness, and social cohesion. The winners in the men's category were Pbitra Sharma (1st), Pradeep Gogoi (2nd), and Rudra Chetia (3rd). In the women's category, the winners were Banti Khanikar (1st), Dulumani Bailung (2nd), and Jinu Shyam (3rd).

