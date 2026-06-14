District Development Committee (DDC) reviews welfare schemes in Kamrup-M

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A meeting of the Kamrup (M) District Development Committee (DDC) was held at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office on Friday to review the implementation of various government welfare schemes and assess the status of public service delivery across the district.

The meeting was attended by Central Guwahati MLA Vijay Gupta, New Guwahati MLA Diplu Ranjan Sarma, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister Hemanta Choudhury, who represented the Jalukbari Legislative Assembly constituency, representatives of the MLAs of the Dispur and Dimoria constituencies, and District Commissioner Swapneel Paul.

During the meeting, officials conducted a comprehensive review of the progress of various welfare schemes being implemented in the district and discussed issues related to public service delivery and citizen convenience. Officials also presented the status of schemes linked to the Chief Minister’s Dashboard through a PowerPoint presentation.

The meeting focused on monitoring the implementation of key developmental initiatives and ensuring effective coordination among departments for the timely delivery of services to the public.

Officials reviewed departmental performance, discussed challenges in implementation, and emphasised the need for continued efforts to enhance service delivery and accelerate the execution of welfare and development programmes across the district.

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