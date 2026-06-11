Minister Ajanta Neog reviews District Development Committee (DDC) meet in Kamrup

CORRESPONDENTS

AZARA/RANGIA: Assam’s newly appointed Guardian Minister for Kamrup district, Ajanta Neog, on Wednesday chaired a review meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) at the conference hall of the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office in Amingaon.

Neog, who also holds the portfolios of Women & Child Development and Tourism, reviewed the functioning and progress of various developmental projects being implemented across the district. Emphasising efficient governance, the minister directed officials to ensure that proposals are processed within 24 hours and that no work remains pending at any level.

The meeting was also attended by MLA Diganta Kalita, MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, MLA Prakash Chandra Das, District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police Subhasish Baruah, Chief Executive Officer of Kamrup Zilla Parishad, District Development Commissioner, Additional District Commissioners, and heads of various departments.

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